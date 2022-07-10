Gonzaga, Reyes alerto sa 2 dayo

DALAWANG star ng magkaibang kampo sa pitong kasaling team sa nagbukas nitong Sabado na 2nd Premier Volleyball League (PVL) 2022 Invitational Conference, ang nakatuon higit pa sa eliminations, handa sa pasiklaban ng galing at talento laban sa dalawang bibibisitang squad na makikipagrambulan din para sa korona.

Sasama ang Kobe Shinwa Women’s University ng Japan at Chinese-Taipei’s Taipei King Whales ng Taiwan sa apat na qualifiers mula sa single round elims para sa isa pang round-robin na laslasan ng lalamunan base sa lineup ng bawat team at naging preparasyon ng mga ito habang pahinga ng pro women’s volleyfest.

“Personally, I’m excited because it’s been a long while since I played indoor after I shifted to beach volley,” lahad ni Jovelyn Gonzaga na balik-Army Black Mamba kasama angmga alas na sina Honey Royse Tubino, Christine Agno, Sarah Gonzales, Mary Anne Esguerra, Joanne Bunag, Nerissa ‘Nene’ Bautist, Mary Jean ‘MJ’ Balse-Pabayo, Michelle Morente, Jem Gutierrez, Angela Nunag, Jeanette Villareal, Ivy Perez at Audrey Paran.

“But the two foreign teams should motivate us since their level of play is a lot better compared to us,” hirit niya. “While I haven’t played the Taiwanese, they are very solid and they, together with the Japanese, should serve as inspiration to the young local players.”

Dinagdag ni PLDT top middle hitter/blocker Mika Aereen Reyes, na ‘di dapat balewalain ang pagbisita ng dalawang collegiate team “because you can see in their movements that they are more polished.”

“At some point, maybe it’s more challenging for us pros to play against them. In the VNL (Volleyball Nations League), we were able to compete with them and their level of play is really inspiring,” panapos na sey ni Reyes, na na kasangga sina Kathleen Arado, Toni Rose Basas, Fiola Ceballos, Jessey de Leon, Rhea Dimaculangan, Heather Guino-o, Jovie Prado, Dell Palomata, Mary Anne Mendez, Julianne Samonte, Wendy Semana, Joy Soyud at Nieza Viray.

Kapwa inayunan ni PVL president Richard ‘Ricky’ Palou sina Gonzaga at Reyes. (Ramil Cruz)