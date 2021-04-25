GOCC ibigay kalahati ng kita sa gobyerno

DAPAT umanong dagdagan ang dibidendo na ibinibigay ng mga Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCC) sa national government upang mabigyan ng ayuda ang mga naapektuhan ng pandemya.

Ayon kay Cebu Rep. Eduardo Gullas, sa ilalim ng Republic Act 7656 ang mga GOCC ay kailangang magbigay sa gobyerno ng 50% ng net income nito.

Sa naturang batas ay nakasaad din na maaaring taasan ng Pangulo ng bansa ang ibibigay nitong dibidendo batay sa rekomendasyon ng kalihim ng Department of Finance.

“Despite the COVID-19 crisis, a number of GOCCs are still making good money and are a position to pay out incremental dividends to the national treasury,” sabi ni Gullas.

Ang 57 GOCC ng gobyerno ay nakapagbigay ng P157 bilyong dibidendo sa national treasury noong 2020.

Ang mga nagbigay ng pinakamala¬king dibidendo ay Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (P40.53B), Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (P17.98B), Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (P17B), Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (P12B); Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (P6B), Manila International Airport Autho¬rity (P6B), Philippine Ports Authority (P5.05B), Philippine National Oil Co. (P5B), Philippine Reclamation Autho¬rity (P4.4 B), National Power Corp. (P4B),

Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (P2.27B), PNOC Exploration Corp. (P2B); Philippine Economic Zone Authority (P2B), Bases Conversion and Development Authority (P1.17B), at Clark Development Corp. (P1.13B). (Billy Begas)