Gobyerno kulang tulong – Senado

Maituturing na ‘wake up’ call sa gobyerno ang paglitawan ng mga community pantry para matugunan ang pangangailangan ng mamamayan sa gitna ng pandemya, ayon kay Senadora Grace Poe.

“This is a sign that not all hope is lost. The good in our fellow countrymen is shown through these community pantries. However it’s a wake up call that government must do more to provide for the people,” pahayag ni Poe sa kanyang mensahe sa mga reporter.

“When will we stop reacting to the needs of the people and start anticipating them” “First it was mass testing, then it was vaccination, and now our people are finding ways to feed the hungry,” punto pa nito.

Sinabi naman ni Senadora Imee Marcos, ang paglalagay ng mga community pantry ay pagpapakita lang na kulang ang tulong ng gobyerno sa taumbayan.

Pinuri naman ni Senadora Nancy Binay ang pagtutulungan at pagbibigyan ng mga Pilipino sa panahon ng kagipitan.

“It shows that Filipinos are naturally generous, compassionate, and have the heart for service. And when things seem uncertain, and despairing–community pantries are a testament that hope is not lost. Sharing does not need to have any color or politics,” ayon kay Binay.

Suportado rin ni Senador Sherwin Gatchalian ang ginagawang bayanihan ng mga Pinoy sa gitna ng pandemya. (Dindo Matining)