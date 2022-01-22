GMA pumalag sa akusasyon ni Marcos Jr. vs Jessica

Agad-agad na naglabas ng statement ang GMA Network sa hindi pagsali ni Bongbong Marcos, Jr. sa ‘The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews’.

Pumalag din ang kampo ni Jessica sa akusasyon ng kampo ni Marcos, Jr.

Heto nga ang kanilang statement:

“GMA Network takes exception to the statement of the camp of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. that Kapuso news pillar Jessica Soho is supposedly biased against the Marcoses, the reason for the presidential candidate to decline participation on “The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews.”

“Throughout her career, Ms. Soho has consistently been named the most trusted media personality in the Philippines by both local and foreign organizations, a testament to her embodying the GMA News and Public Affairs ethos: “Walang Kinikilingan, Walang Pinoprotektahan, Serbisyong Totoo Lamang.”

“This same ethos has guided Ms. Soho and the whole GMA News and Public Affairs organization, which is the most trusted media organization in the Philippines, according to the University of Oxford/Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Marcos has chosen to decline the invitation extended by the network to participate in “The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews,” even as four other aspirants — Sen. Panfilo Lacson, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, and Vice President Leni Robredo — have chosen to participate and take the opportunity to explain their advocacies to the public.

“In this must-see special, Ms. Soho boldly asks the presidential aspirants the questions that need to be asked – their intentions behind running for the position, the controversies thrown at them, their stand on pressing issues and their concrete plans should they be elected. The questions are tough because the job of the presidency is tough.

“We believe that this is an important exercise to inform the public about the candidates seeking their votes in Eleksyon 2022, to help them make the best, most informed choice on their ballots.”