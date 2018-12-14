Gloria tinabla sa hirit na sibakin si Diokno

HINDI bibitiwan ng Malacañang si Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno sa kabila ng hirit ng Mababang Kapulungan ng Kongreso na nasa ilalim ng pamumuno ni House Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na sibakin na ito.

Sa harap ito ng kontrobersiyang kinakaharap ni Diokno kaugnay sa umano’y P75B insertion sa proposed budget para sa susunod na taon.

Sinabi ni Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo na nirerespeto ng Palasyo ang panawagan ng ilang kongresista sa pamamagitan ng House Resolution 2365 para irekunsidera ng Presidente ang appointment nito.

Gayunman, sinabi ni Panelo na hindi nila mapagbibigyan ang pana­wagan ng ilang kongresista dahil nananatili ang tiwala ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte kay Diokno.

“While we respect House Resolution No. 2365 which urges the Office of the President to reconsider the appointment of Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Benjamin Diokno as an expression of sentiment from a separate branch of the government, we similarly wish to express that the President continues to trust the Budget Secretary and the confidence reposed on him remains unimpaired,” ani Panelo.

Sinabi ng kalihim na si Diokno ang itinuturing na isa sa ‘one of the best and the brightest’ sa hanay ng mga gabinete ng Pangulo at hindi matatawaran ang reputasyon nito bilang isang competent public servant.

“Secretary Diokno’s record in the government service, to the mind of the Chief Executive and of the rest of his cabinet, is unblemished. As one of the Administration’s economic mana­gers, PRRD considers him as one of the best and brightest in his official family. Sec. Diokno’s reputation as an upright, competent and honest public servant stays solid up to this day,” dagdag pa ni Pa­nelo.