Gloria Diaz na-insecure sa transgender

Natuwa si Gloria Diaz, ang kauna-unahang Miss Universe ng Pilipinas sa pagbibigay ha­laga sa kauna-unahang transgender contestant ng Miss Universe na si Miss Spain Angela Ponce.

“Actually, na-insecure ako. I went to the bathroom to put powder kasi ang ganda-ganda rin niya,” tawa pa niya.

Pero naniniwala pa rin si Gloria na kailangan ay may sariling beauty pa­geant ang mga transgender at hindi ito kailangang sumali sa isang pa­geant para sa mga tunay na babae tulad ng Miss Universe.

“But I’ve been always thinking to myself, if I have a daughter, if I have a son, na maganda, and she’s capable, and she has the qualifications, I’ll really feel bad if she cannot join Miss Universe.

“You know, you just have to go with the times and be modern. Ang ganda talaga niya.

“In sports kasi, talagang men are very strong. We’re talking about strength, right? Kasi kung kalaban mo lalaki, medyo talagang kuwan… Pero sa ganda, the transgender, some of them are really very, very, more beautiful than real women.”