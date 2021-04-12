Globe’s #OneGlobeVsCOVID campaign wins Bronze at PR Awards Asia

Globe Telecom’s #OneGlobeVsCOVID campaign brings home the Bronze Award for Best Crisis Management Strategy at the recently concluded 2021 PR Awards Asia. Globe was the only Philippine company to be shortlisted in the prestigious regional award-giving body.

Given its purpose of treating people right to create a Globe of Good and recognizing the significant role it plays as a telco, Globe immediately mobilized all facets of the business to deliver assistance and innovative service to its customers at the height of the pandemic.

The #OneGlobeVsCOVID campaign activated all the resources of the Globe ecosystem from mobile and broadband services, digital finance, telemedicine and more, to assess, understand, and respond with viable solutions for Filipinos and their immediate needs. In a short amount of time, Globe’s products, services, and programs across the board were reprogrammed and communicated through Globe’s digital and PR efforts. These included revamping and coming up with compelling customer offers, empowerment programs, educational content, and heartwarming messages of hope — purposeful actions that signify Globe is one with the Filipinos in going through and conquering the new normal.

During this time, Globe ramped up its connectivity services by generously upgrading additional data allocation of its existing promos, bill extensions for its customers and clients, as well as waiving data and call charges to give their customers immediate access to LGU and COVID-related hotlines. Globe also provided free and unlimited wifi in 74 hospitals, 21 LGUs, and 110 supermarkets and groceries nationwide.

Globe ran donation drives that raised funds and provided essential equipment to healthcare workers and other frontliners of this pandemic. Apart from cash assistance, provision of complete sets of personal protective equipment (PPEs), test kits, and meals, Globe was also able to turn over 1,500 mobile phones with call & text promos for hospital workers, as well as military and police personnel.

The telco giant’s overall Covid-19 response yielded over Php 1.2 billion worth of assistance across its wide network of stakeholders.

“The impact of the health crisis has been unprecedented and massively disruptive. We knew that we had to act fast and deliver services that would allow our customers to cope. We did all we could to respond immediately to help our employees, customers, partners and other stakeholders,” said Ernest Cu, Globe President and CEO.

Globe makes sure that all its efforts and programs are aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and most of the programs developed under the #OneGlobeVsCOVID campaign contributes to 10 of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

To know more about Globe’s contributions to attain sustainability, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/sustainability.html.

###

This e-mail message (including attachments, if any) is intended for the use of the individual or the entity to whom it is addressed and may contain information that is privileged, proprietary, confidential and exempt from disclosure. If you are not the intended recipient, you are notified that any dissemination, distribution or copying of this communication is strictly prohibited. If you have received this communication in error, please notify the sender and delete this E-mail message immediately.