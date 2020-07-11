Globe ‘Virtualahan’ umalalay sa drug dependent na magsimula ng buhay

Hunyo 2019 ay dinakip si Shaun Rodriguez sa isang drug buy bust operation sa Cebu. Si Shaun ay isang progressive prohibited drug user sa loob ng mahigit limang taon ngunit ito ang unang pagkakataon na nakulong siya.

Ang nangyaring ito ay isang wake up call para talikuran ni Shaun ang nakaraan at magsimula ng bagong buhay. Sa tulong ng Project New Life, isang joint digital training initiative ng Globe Telecom at ng Davao-based social enterprise Virtualahan, ay nakakita siya ng career sa paglikha ng digital arts at kalaunan ay naging isang coach para sa graphic design sa Virtualahan simula noong Nobyembre 2019 kung saan ibinahagi niya ang kanyang kaalaman at mga kuwento sa iba pang recovering drug dependents tulad nina Klein at Zendie.

“I will be forever grateful to Globe and Virtualahan for truly helping me start a new life. I admit to have made wrong decisions in the past but joining the Virtualahan training has become one of the best decisions I made. Daghang salamat!,” wika ni Klein na sa kasalukuyan ay nagtatrabaho bilang customer service agent sa Cebu.

Ibinahagi rin ni Zendie, na isa na ngayong administrative assistant, ang nararamdaman ni Klein. “Now I can do better!” I’m grateful to Virtualahan and Globe for taking a risk on me, on us. I’m also grateful to our coaches for not only sharing their knowledge but also for the patience and understanding and for guiding us every step of the way. I just didn’t learn about digital skills but also about life. I have now a new perspective towards the word ‘impact’,” aniya.

Ang Project New Life ay isang pioneering project sa Filipinas na nagkakaloob ng aftercare at reintegration support sa mga gumagaling o dating drug dependent sa Cebu City sa pagbibigay sa mga ito ng kasanayan at mindset na maging competitive employees at entrepreneurs gamit ang kapangyarihan ng teknolohiya.

Ang Globe at Virtualahan ay nagsimulang magsanib-puwersa sa proyekto noong nakaraang taon upang tulungan ang mga drug dependent na dinala sa New Life Center, ang first-of-its-kind drug rehabilitation at treatment center sa Pinamungajan, Cebu na itinayo ng Globe at itinurn-over sa Cebu provincial government noong Hunyo 2019. Ang pasilidad ay bilang suporta sa national agenda na tulungan ang mga dating biktima ng drug abuse na makarekober mula sa addiction at muling maging produktibong miyembro ng lipunan.

Sa ilalim ng set-up, ang Virtualahan ang nagkakaloob ng training at employment support habang ang Globe ang bahala sa digital tools, partikular ang internet connectivity para sa online learning. Alinsunod ito sa UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) numbers 10 para sa pagbabawas ng inequality, 8 para sa disenteng trabaho at economic growth, at 4 sa pagkakaloob sa bawat isa ng oportunidad na magkaroon ng access sa dekalidad na edukasyon na nagpapataas sa social protection sa disadvantaged group na ito.

“Recovering our youth from drug dependency and providing new skills for gainful employment is at the heart of Project New Life. We are grateful for partners like Virtualahan who do business by aiming for social impact to make a difference in the lives of the marginalized. We hope the people who benefitted from the training program will have a better future,” wika ni Yoly Crisanto, Globe Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP for Corporate Communications.

“Some of our scholars have criminal records which makes it very challenging when we work with employers. So we have to take the bigger risk and our scholars are very determined to help us influence the players in our labor system that recovering drug addicts are not a hopeless case. Their success stories give a new meaning to diversity and inclusion in the workplace,” sabi ni Ryan Gersava, CEO & Founder ng Virtualahan.

Para sa karagdagang impormasyon sa sustainability programs ng Globe, bumisita sa https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/sustainability.html. Para sa Virtualahan, bisitahin ang https://www.virtualahan.com/.