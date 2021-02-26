Globe tinodo kampanya vs mga illegal antenna, repeater

ISANG empleyado ng isang third-party contractor ang inaresto kamakailan makaraang tangkaing magbenta ng Globe booster antennas.

Dinakip ng mga miyembro ng CIDG Lapu-Lapu PNP, sa pakikipagtulungan sa Globe Security, ang isang technician na inempleyo ng isa sa contractors ng Globe sa isang entrapment operation sa Hoops Dome, Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

Narekober sa suspek ang siyam na booster antennas na tinangka niyang ibenta sa isang undercover cop na nagpanggap na bibili.

“We are very serious in our campaign against the use of illegal boosters only to find out that one of our own contractors is doing something much worse. We are very happy that (the suspect) was caught and may this arrest serve as a stern warning against other third party contractors who exploit the trust and confidence given to them by the company and its customers,” wika ni Patrick Gloria, Globe’s Director for External Affairs, VISMIN.

Nakatanggap ang Globe ng tip mula sa isang concerned customer makaraang alukin siya ng suspek ng Globe booster antenna. Isa itong illegal practice sa ilalim ng Republic Act no. 8484, o mas kilala bilang Access Devices Regulation Act of 1998. Ang mga customer ay maaari lamang bumili ng Globe booster antennas sa Globe Stores o sa online shop nito.

Ang third party contractors, kabilang ang kanilang technicians at personnel, ay hindi pinapayagang magbenta ng anumang Globe gadgets o devices sa sarili nila.

Ang Globe ay nangunguna sa kampanya laban sa paggamit at pagbebenta ng illegal booster antennas o illegal repeaters na maaaring magpabagsak sa buong signal ng isang komunidad, barangay o maging ng buong bayan o lungsod.

“These illegal devices interfere with network signals hence the neighborhood or the community will experience weak signals, slow connections, dropped calls and poor voice call quality,” ayon sa Globe.

Seryoso rin ang kompanya sa kampanya nito na makaiwas sa unscrupulous third party partners na nagsasagawa ng illegal activities “at its expense and its customers.”