Globe telecom, global companies sanib-puwersa

NAKIISA ang global brands, sa pangunguna ng Adobe, Da Vinci Kids, at Quipper sa Globe Telecom at Department of Edu­cation (DepEd) sa pagpapalawak ng Global Filipino Schools (GFS) program upang higit na mapalakas ang paghahatid ng world-class education sa mga pampublikong paaralan sa buong bansa.

Ang mga bagong partners na ito ay inaasahang magpapaigting sa intensibong five-day face-to-face GFS national training certification workshops at three-month virtual coa­ching sessions para sa mga guro at schools heads na nagsimula noong Mayo 7 sa Cebu City. Tatalakayin sa workshops na ito ang iba’t ibang tuntunin ng 21st century education at ang mga praktikal na pamamaraan ng paggamit ng teknolohiya sa mga pampublikong paaralan.

Kinuha ng Globe ang Mano Amiga Academy, isang non-profit K-12 school na may international standards na nagmula sa Latin America, upang mangasiwa sa workshop at manguna sa coa­ching course. Ang Mano Amiga, salitang Kastila para sa ‘helping hand’, ay kilala sa paglinang ng sarili nitong intensive teacher training program na nagbibigay-diin sa child-centered instruction, active learning at pag-unlad ng 21st century learning skills tulad ng communication, collaboration, critical thinking at creativity.

“For quality education to take place, the deve­lopment of quality tea­chers is vital. With our collective efforts, we believe we can make a difference in the public ­education sector by nurturing a progressive mindset among teachers and creating independent learners among public school students,” wika ni Mano Amiga Executive Director Eleanor Pinugu.

Pinangangasiwaan ng Globe ang GFS program magmula noong 2012. Gamit ang makabagong approach sa K-12 lear­ning na may pangmatagalang suporta mula sa DepEd, ang GFS ay nagkakaloob sa mga eskuwela­han ng tatlong pangunahing sangkap: internet connectivity,­ mobile tech at specialized teacher training sa 21st century approaches sa edukasyon.

Sinabi naman ni Yoly Crisanto, Globe SVP for Corporate Communications, na: “Through the years, we’ve built mea­ningful relationships with various partners in the ­education space, with the objective of jointly providing the needed support for the public education sector on a national scale. We’re very fortunate that we now have global partners with the same objective of pro­pagating 21st century lear­ning to the youth around the country.”