Globe offers free data, unli calls and SMS to customers affected by Odette: Free 1-month KonsultaMD consultation extended

Globe extended a 1-day unlimited text to all networks to typhoon affected Globe and TM prepaid customers yesterday, December 18. The promo comes with unlimited calls to Globe and TM numbers only. Affected customers will also receive a FREE 1-month subscription to KonsultaMD for their medical needs.

KonsultaMD is a telehealth service provider, owned and managed by Globe’s corporate venture builder, 917Ventures. With KonsultaMD, customers can consult with doctors online for their health-related concerns.

Eligible Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi customers will also receive FREE 5GB valid for 3 days for their registered prepaid WiFi modems. They are also entitled to receive 1-month FREE KonsultaMD subscription.

“Connectivity is crucial most especially in calamity situations like this. We wish to enable our customers to avail of needed services, have access to news and information and above all, have peace of mind so they can connect and reach out to their loved ones wherever they are,” said Issa Guevarra-Cabreira, Globe’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Globe also set up additional free calls and charging stations in critically impacted areas including Cebu, Samar and areas in Mindanao. Please refer to updated Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charging stations at https://www.facebook.com/GlobeBridgeCom/videos/4704515986323278/.