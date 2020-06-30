Globe joins UN in paying tribute to MSMEs economic contribution

Globe Telecom has joined the United Nations in paying tribute to the critical role that micro, small and medium-sized (MSME) enterprises play in providing decent jobs and economic growth as well as investments in industry, innovation, and infrastructure which are among the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that UN is espousing.

The UN has declared June 27 as MSME Day and in line with the celebration, Globe myBusiness launched the Saludo SME campaign which aims to honor the passion and successes of these businesses, their contributions to the nation, and their resilience amid the current crisis.

“Within the Ayala Group, we are working with a huge ecosystem of MSMEs. They deserve our attention especially at a time like this because they are absolutely critical elements of any economy. They are very vital to our success as an institution and we won’t be here today without the kind of support that the MSME community gives us,” said Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, Globe Chairman and Ayala Corporation Chairman and CEO during the opening of Saludo SME’s Online Business Consultation Caravan.

At present, over 250,000 MSMEs surround the Ayala Group’s ecosystem. MSMEs also account for 99.5% of all registered businesses in the country, 63% of total employment and 35% of the Gross Domestic Product.

In return, Zobel said Globe would like to help address the pain points of MSMEs in the Philippines through mentorship, online classes, masterclass training, tips and advice from industry experts, business matching and co-marketing opportunities.

“Let me just assure you that Globe is here if you need support. We have to be united at a time like this. We have to help each other and we have to be a unit as we move forward. Then I have no doubt that we can go out of this successfully, healthily, and in a way that creates value to everyone,” he told the entrepreneurs.

On the other hand, Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu said that the company would also like to see the MSMEs transform and adapt into the new reality. Thus, Globe is looking at practices and digital innovations such as the cloud which can be applied to SMEs at a very cost-effective manner.

“I think the cloud has truly democratized technology because it enables SMEs to use the same platforms and the same systems that large enterprises use without the necessary need for capital expenditures. Subscription services are also available now so they can, for instance, store huge files without owning a humongous data center,” he said.

Globe is assisting MSMEs through Globe myBusiness which is running the Saludo SME: Para sa Bagong Bukas campaign until the end of July. This includes the online business consultation caravan which is a series of online learning sessions designed to help MSMEs adjust and navigate through new ways of doing business under the current situation. The caravan also has one-on-one consultations with industry experts on how MSMEs can continue their businesses despite the challenges they are currently facing.

The campaign also aims to rally the public to #SupportLocalSMEs in social media. By choosing to buy from local entrepreneurs, Globe myBusiness helps them keep their businesses afloat which in turn helps the Philippine economy. For more information about Saludo SME, visit https://mybusinessacademy.ph/.

