Giyera kontra child porno, exploitation kinasa ng DOJ

Nagdeklara ang Marcos administration ng giyera laban sa child pornography at online child exploitation dahil sa talamak na pang-aabuso sa mga batang Pilipino.

Ito ang inihayag ni Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla sa press briefing sa Malacañang matapos maitala ang Pilipinas bilang number one sa child pornography at child exploitation sabuong mundo.

Sinabi ng kalihim na nakahihiya at hindi katanggap-tanggap ang ganitong estado kaya nagdeklara sila ng giyera hinggil dito.

Bumuo na aniya sila ng inter-agency task force para magtulungan na matigil ang ganitong uri ng krimen na aniya ay isang heinous crime o karumal-dumal na krimen.

“Yes, we are declaring a war on this. Kaya magkakasama kami ngayon, lahat na ng puwedeng gawin ng bansa para dito. One hundred percent of law enforcement is here, also as well as 100% of jails and correction facilities are here. The BJMP and he BuCor under us are here to make sure that we have reserve the place for those who insist in doing what they do,” ani Remulla.

Sinabi ng kalihim na isang billion dollar industry ang child pornography at online child sexual exploitation kung saan ang mga predator ay mga dayuhan, karamihan ay Europeans.

Naghihintay aniya ang mga kulungan at mga pasilidad sa bansa para sa mga mahuhuli at mapaparusahan sa nabanggit na krimen.

“Law enforcement and jail is here with us as well as the DICT, the NBI, the PNP, the cybercrime units will be there for anybody who will insist on perpetuating this crime,” dagdag ni Remulla. (Aileen Taliping)