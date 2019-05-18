Gitaktak nga FDA chief mihimakak nga nalambigit siya sa korapsyon

By jess campos

Giingong wala gikasakit sa gitangtang nga Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Director General nga si Nela Charade Puno.

Matud niya , nga nadawat niya ang letter of termination ug isip presidential appointee, gidawat niya ang maong desisyon ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Iyang gipanghimakak nga nalambigit siya sa korapsyon ug wala siya masayud kabahin niini.

“Prior to my appointment in 2016, I was in the private sector. I am therefore completely unfamiliar with the political maneuverings in the bureaucracy. I served as the Director General of FDA for two years and 10 months with complete honesty, diligence, dedication, and loyalty,” matud niya.

Nagpasalamat usab siya sa gihatag kaniya nga kahigayunan sa Presidente nga makaserbisyo isip director general.