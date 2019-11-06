Gitahud sa PNP ang pagkatudlo ni VP Leni isip anti-drug committee co-chair

Gitahud sa Philippine National Police (PNP) ang kamanduan ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte nga nagtudlo ni Vice President Leni Robredo isip Co-Chair sa Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-illegal Drugs.

Sa usa ka text statement, matud ni PNP Spokesperson PBGen. Bernard Banac nga motuman ang PNP sa kamanduan sa ilang Commander in Chief.

Matud niya nga ilang ihatag pagtahud , kooperasyon ug tabang ni Vice President Robredo.

“The PNP will comply with, and abide by the order of the President.”

“The PNP will extend its outmost courtesy, cooperation and full assistance to the vice president”, matud sa text message ni Banac.

Nasayran nga miingon ang Presidente nga andam siyang hatagan og gahum si VP Leni aron masolusyunan ang problema sa nasud ilabi na sa iligal nga drogas.

Gihimo sa Presidente ang pamahayag human gipanawagan sa Bise Presidente nga kinahanglan repasuhon ang war on drugs sa administration.