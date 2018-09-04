Gipanghimakak sa Palasyo nga moabot sa 400 ka tawo ang delagasyon ni Duterte nga miadto sa Israel

Gipanghimakak sa Palasyo ang taho nga moabot sa 400 ang gidaghanon sa delegasyon nga kauban ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte sa iyang biyahe sa Israel.

Matud ni Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque nga miabot lang sa 46 ang opisyal nga delegasyon sa Presidente subay sa official list.

Apan adunay miuban nga grupo sa mga negosyante sa biyahe nga moabot sa 150 kabuok ug ilang kaugalingong kuwarta ang gigamit sa ilang biyahe ug gastos sa upat ka adlaw sa Israel.

Nahibulong si Roque diin kuhaa ang 400 nga gidaghanon tungod kay nasayud kini nga dili vusto ang Predidente nga mogasto ug daku ilabi na sa mga biyahe sa gawas sa nasud.

“The total no of official delegates and accompanying delegates consists of 46 pax total. That’s in the official list. I do know there’s a substantial business delegation of at least 150 who are all travelling on their own accounts. Not sure where figure of 400 came from,” matud ni Roque.

Lakip sa mga sakop sa gabinete nga kauban sa Presidente sa biyahe sa Israel ug Jordan mao silang Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque, Special Assistant to the President Bong Go, Presidential Political Adviser Francis Tolentino, Senator Richard Gordon, DILG Secretary Eduard Año ug Elson Hermogino, Commandant sa Philippine Coast Guard.

Sa pakigpulong sa Presidente sa Filipino community sa Israel vibutyag niini ang pangalan sa mga asawa sa ubang gabinete nga miuban sa Israel trip.

Naglakip nilang Myla Roque, Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano, Maria Medialdia, Edith Lorenzana ug ang anak sa Presidente nga si Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.