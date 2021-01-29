Gilas Pilipinas sa Doha didribol

DADAYO sa Doha, Qatar ang Gilas Pilipinas matapos ianunsyo na kanselado ang pagho-host ng bansa sa third window ng FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers sa Clark, Pampanga.

Sa natanggap na mensahe ng Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas mula sa FIBA, ang mga natitirang Group A game ay gaganapin na sa Qatar, ayon na rin sa anunsiyo ni FIBA Executive Director for Asia Hagop Khajirian.

“We are thankful to FIBA and the Qatar Basketball Federation for all their efforts to make sure that the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers for Group A will push through,” wika ni SBP president Al Panlilio.

“We would have loved to host Groups A and C in Clark but things beyond our control made it necessary to adjust our plans and we thank everyone for their flexibility. The games will be played within the same timeframe but we’ll be communicating with the Qatar Basketball Federation for the final schedule as there might be necessary adjustments since they are now hosting 12 teams from the original four.”

Orihinal na ihohost ng Qatar ang Group E na binubuo ng Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria at Iran ngunit nitong Enero 22 ay inanunsiyo ng Qatar Basketball Federation na hahawakan na rin nito ang Group B games ng China, Chinese Taipei, Japan, at Malaysia.

Napurnada ang pag-host ng bansa sa torneo dahil sa kasalukuyang nakataas na travel ban.

"Our national team pool was saddened when they found out they won't be playing in Clark but they did not slow down with their preparations," sabi ni Panlilio.