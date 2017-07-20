GILAS GOODBYE SA TITLE BID

Mga laro ngayon:

(Taipei Peace International Basketball Hall)

11:00 a.m. — Japan vs. Iran

1:00 p.m. — South Korea vs. Canada

3:00 p.m. — India vs. Chinese Taipei White

5:00 p.m. — Iraq vs. Philippines

7:00 p.m. — Lithuania vs. Chinese Taipei Blue

Pigtal ang three-game winning streak ng Team Philippines, bumulagta kagabi sa matagal nang karibal na South Korea, 72-83, at goodbye na sa title-retention bid ng 39th Jones Cup 2017 sa Taipei Peace International Basketball Hall sa Taiwan.

Kasama ang 77-90 loss sa Canada sa opener, second defeat na ito ng Pilipinas upang bigong maidepensa ang titulong natangay noong isang taon ng Mighty Sports at ang sakali sanang sixth overall crown sa 10-team, nine-country, nine-day, annual hoopfest.

Pumatay sa kampo ni Chot Reyes ang masaklap na isa lang ang naisalpak mula sa 26 attempts sa 3-point area para lang sa karampot na four percent kumpara sa SoKor na may 6-of-19 pa-32%.

Pumostura ng tig-18 points sa Nationals sina Jiovani Jalalon at Michael Myers samantalang naka-16 si Christian Standhardinger sa kabiguang masikwat ang four consecutive victory tapos huling biktimahin kamakalawa ang Japan (100-85).

“I don’t have the stats but I think we shot one-for-sixty five,” laglag-balikat na wika ni national coach Vincent Reyes. “Our defense was good enough, we held a good team like Korea to 82 points. That would’ve been enough to win but we just couldn’t hit our three-point shots.”

Nagbida sa Koreans ang may 14 pts. each na sina Lee Junghyun at Sekeun Oh. May 11 apiece sina Ung Heo at Junyong Choi.

Ang iskor:

South Korea 83 — Oh Sekeun 14, Lee Jhung Yun 14, Choi Jun Yong 11, Kim Sun Hyung 8, Heo Hoon 6, Lim Dong Seob 6, Lee Seoung Hyun 6, Lee Jong Hyun 5, Kim Jong Kyu 2, Jeon JUn Beon 0.

Gilas 72 — Jalalon 18, Myers 18, Standhardinger 16, Ravena 8, Parks 4, Wright 4, Pogoy 2, Tolomia 0, Jose 0, Ferrer 0.





Quarterscores: 20-16, 42-37, 66-51, 83-72.