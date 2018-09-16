Gikataho nga 2 ka rescuer namatay sa Cordillera, gibakwi sa NDRRMC

Giklaro sa National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) ang gihimong report sa ilang Executive Director nga si Ricardo Jalad sa press briefing niadtong Sabado, Setyembre 15, nga duha ka disaster responder ang namatay sa Cordillera atol sa pag-igo sa bagyong Ompong.

Karong Dominggo Setyembre 16, matud nga wala nadawat ang ahensya nga adunay namatay sa mga rescuer o kapolisan nga naka-deploy sa Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

“However, upon further validation and confirmation made by Usec. Jalad on the reported casualties, there were no actual victims of landslide in CAR,” matud sa gipagawas nga pamahayag sa NDRRMC.

“The two responders that were initially reported as victims are police officers responding to reported landslide. But during the accounting of personnel deployed as response team, all responders, including all Police Officers as members of the team, were all accounted for,” dugang pa sa ahensiya.