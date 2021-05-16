Abante Online
Giant clam nasabat, researcher na scammer nagkalat – DENR

Pinag-iingat ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) ang publiko sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa mga nagpapanggap na scientific researcher pero ang tanging hangarin pala ay makakuha at iligal na maibenta ang mga giant clam.

Ginawa ang babala matapos makumpiska ng Palawan Council for Sustainable Development ang 300 piraso ng giant clam sa Johnson Island at 150 tonelada ng giant clam sa Green Island, kapwa matatagpuan sa Roxas, Palawan noong Marso at Abril.

“Our vast wildlife resources, especially in Palawan, considered as the country’s ‘last ecological frontier,’ should be protected with utmost responsibility from frauds,” ani DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu. (Riz Dominguez)

