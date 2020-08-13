Giannis suspendido sa pag-headbutt

ISANG laro na suspendido si Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo matapos ang pag-headbutt kay Washington Wizards forward Moritz Wagner kamakalawa.

Talsik sa laban ang MVP frontrunner na si Giannis sa second quarter ng laban kontra Wizards nitong Martes sa Disney World sa Orlando, Florida.

Hindi makakalaro sa regular-season finale ngayong araw si Giannis kontra Memphis Grizzlies.

Tiyak na sa No. 1 spot ang Bucks sa Eastern Conference dahil sa NBA best record na 56-16 win-loss mark.

Makakaharap ng Milwaukee sa first round ang No. 8 Orlando Magic.

“Terrible action,” sey ni Antetokounmpo matapos ang headbutt kay Wagner.

“If I could go back, turn back time and go back to that play, I wouldn’t do it. But at the end of the day, we’re all human. We all make mistakes.” (Elech Dawa)