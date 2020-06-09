Giannis sama rin sa protesta

NAKISIMPATIYA at sumama na rin sa protesta si reiging NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo kaugnay sa pagkamatay ng black man na si George Floyd matapos luhuran nang matagal ng puting pulis kamakailan.

Ang protesta ay inorganisa ni local activist Frank Nitty sa Milwaukee.

“I don’t want my kid to have hate in his heart,” sabi ni Antetokounmpo ng Bucks.

“We want change, we want justice, and that’s why we’re out here. That’s what we’re going to do today. That’s why I’m going to march with you guys. (Ferdz Delos Santos)