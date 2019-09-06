Giannis ‘pupugutan’ ang USA – Lopez

MAGKU-KRUS ang landas ng Americans at ni Giannis Antetokounmpo sa FIBA World Cup, unang pagkakataon na makakatapat ng isang reigning NBA MVP ang Team USA sa major international stage.

Makikipagsalpukan si Antetokounmpo at ang Greece (2-1) sa US (3-0) sa umpisa ng second-round play ngayong Sabado.

Must-win ang Greeks para makausad sa quarterfinals.

“Oh, he’s going to come out to kill us. There’s no question,” ani US center Brook Lopez, teammate ni Antetokounmpo sa Milwaukee Bucks. “He’ll try to tear our heads off.”

Isang must-win game na ang naligtasan ng Greece sa China, tinalo ang New Zealand 103-97 noong Huwebes para sikwatin ang 16th at final spot sa second round.

“We go as far as Giannis goes,” giit ni Nick Calathes ng Greece. “Not just offensively because offensively he can score, he can pass. But defensively, he’s a big impact for us. We’ll be ready to go. We’re not afraid of anybody.”

Sa second-round finale sa Lunes ay toka ng US ang Brazil, Czech Republic sa Greece.

May espesyal na talento, mahuhusay ang foreign players na nakakapaglaro sa NBA kasama si Antetokounmpo. Pero ibang klase kapag dala nla ang bandera ng kani-kanilang bansa.

“When they play for their countries, we like to say that they become superheroes,” wika ni US coach Gregg Popovich.

Naga-average si Antetokounmpo ng 15.7 points sa tatlong laro sa China. Best game niya kontra New Zealand nang magsumite ng 24 points, 10 rebounds at 6 assists sa 30 minutes.

Pamilyar sina Lopez at US wing Khris Middleton kay Antetonkounmpo, araw-araw nila itong nakikita sa praktis kapag NBA season.

Pero mula nang magsimula ang World Cup, hindi pa nakaka-chat ni Middleton ang kakampi sa Bucks.

Tatlong miyembro ng Boston Celtics sa US roster – sina Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum at Marcus Smart – ang humarap kay Antetokounmpo sa second round ng nakaraang playoffs. Nanalo doon ang Bucks sa limang laro. (VE)