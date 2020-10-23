Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

Giannis palit kay Bam sinupalpal

Sports
By Abante News Online
0 7

WALANG dudang interesado ang Miami Heat na makuha si Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Nagpaplano na ang Heat sa mga posibleng i-trade kasama ang kanilang sentro na si Bam Adebayo.

Pero kung si former Miami star player at two-time champion Chris Bosh ang tatanungin, ayaw nitong isakripisyo si Adebayo para lang makuha si reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP) Antetokounmpo.

“If it’s me in the GM’s chair, I’m locking Bam up right away,” hayag ni Bosh sa kanyang interview sa Complex’s Load Management podcast. “Will be no thoughts, nothing necessary. You can put that to the side.”

Related Posts

Dating NFL star 15 taon kulong sa rape

Dindin batak sa workout

Ponggay kabogera

SM SuperKidsDay Banner Ad

Ayon sa mga NBA analyst, may punto si Bosh, may pinatunayan na si Adebayo ngayong season at nasali pa sa All-Star.

“There’s always a way to figure out cap space,” ani Bosh.

“You can concentrate on getting as far into the salary cap as you can. Probably have a trade scenario in my pocket. Just in case there’s a sign-and-trade opportunity.”

Kinapos ang Heat sa 2020 NBA Finals kontra eventual champs Los Angeles Lakers sa Game 6. (Elech Dawa)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Racal ooperahan

Kume: Referee hindi kukulangin

Heneral Kalentong wawalisin ang TC

1 of 438