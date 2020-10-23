Giannis palit kay Bam sinupalpal

WALANG dudang interesado ang Miami Heat na makuha si Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Nagpaplano na ang Heat sa mga posibleng i-trade kasama ang kanilang sentro na si Bam Adebayo.

Pero kung si former Miami star player at two-time champion Chris Bosh ang tatanungin, ayaw nitong isakripisyo si Adebayo para lang makuha si reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP) Antetokounmpo.

“If it’s me in the GM’s chair, I’m locking Bam up right away,” hayag ni Bosh sa kanyang interview sa Complex’s Load Management podcast. “Will be no thoughts, nothing necessary. You can put that to the side.”

Ayon sa mga NBA analyst, may punto si Bosh, may pinatunayan na si Adebayo ngayong season at nasali pa sa All-Star.

“There’s always a way to figure out cap space,” ani Bosh.

“You can concentrate on getting as far into the salary cap as you can. Probably have a trade scenario in my pocket. Just in case there’s a sign-and-trade opportunity.”

Kinapos ang Heat sa 2020 NBA Finals kontra eventual champs Los Angeles Lakers sa Game 6. (Elech Dawa)