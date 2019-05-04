Giannis agresibo, Milwaukee tinisod ang Boston sa Game 3

WALANG tigil sa atake si Giannis Antetokoun­mpo, hindi rin naglubay sa kapapa-foul ang Boston Celtics.

Bumagal ang laro sa second half ng Game 3 dahil sa fouls, pero hindi napigil si Anteto­kounmpo sa TD Garden.

Nag-deliver ang Greek Freak ng 32 points at 13 rebounds, tumapos ng 21 points si George Hill at sinagasa­an ng Milwaukee Bucks ang Boston 123-116 Biyernes ng gabi tungo sa 2-1 lead sa Eastern Conference simifinals.

Umayuda pa ng 20 points si Khris Middleton.

Sa Boston pa rin ang Game 4 sa Lunes (Martes sa Manila).

Naka-13 field goal attempts lang si Antetokounmpo pero may 16 points mula sa free throw line sa larong tinampukan ng 53 total fouls, 39 sa first half.

“I’m just gonna keep being aggressive. That’s what my teammates want me to do,” aniya. “If I have to take it all the way, I’ll take it all the way.”

May 29 points si Kyrie Irving, 20 kay Jayson Tatum sa Celtics na abante ng isang puntos sa half. (VE)