‘Ghost’ barangay health station, isumbong – solon

Giawhag ni Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel ang publiko nga i-report ang “ghost” o non-existent health stations sa ilang mga barangay.

Matud ni Pimentel, chairman sa House committee on good government and public accountability, nga adunay detalyadong listahan sa barangay health stations nga tukuron karong tuiga. Makita kini sa website sa Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Matud sa kongresista, nga adunay makitang itemized catalogue lakip ang ensaktong pondo nga gitagana alang sa matag health station nga nasulod sa tinuig nga budget.

Gihimo ang pamahayag human gibutyag ni Health Secretary Francisco Duque ang giingong anomalya sa construction sa 5,700 health stations nga nagkantidad ug P8.1 billion nga ang kontrata nahimo sa milabay nga adminstrasyon.

“The public have a stake in these stations which are being built using taxpayers’ money. More important, these facilities are meant to serve the community, especially underprivileged citizens who cannot afford to consult physicians or go to the nearest hospital right away,” matud ni Pimentel.

“In fact, some of these stations are supposed to have birthing facilities for disadvantaged would-be mothers, because we want to reduce the number of mothers and infants lost during childbirth,” dugang sa kongresista.

Gibutyag ni Pimentel nga angayang gastuhan sa DOH ang dugang nga P2.89 billion karong tuiga ang mga kagamitan alang sa bag-ong barangay health stations sa tibuok nasud.

Matud niya nga nasulod a g gahin niini alang sa Health Facilities Enhancement Program sa General Appropriations Act of 2018.