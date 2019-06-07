Gerphil Flores nagtapos ng kolehiyo sa Canada

Naaalala n’yo pa ba ang Fil-German opera singer na si Gerphil Flores? Isa si Gerphil sa naging finalist sa kauna-unahang season ng “Asia’s Got Talent” in 2015 at naging paborito siya ng judge at Grammy winner na si David Foster.

Pagkatapos ng “AGT” ay na­ging paboritong guest si Gerphil sa iba’t ibang TV shows at concerts. Nakasama nga siya sa mga concert ni David sa Manila at Thailand. May isang major recording company na gusto siyang ikontrata, pero mas pinili ni Gerphil na mag-aral ulit.

Ngayon ay nakatapos ng bagong degree si Gerphil mula sa University of British Columbia in Canada. Heto ang bahagi ng pinost niya sa kanyang Facebook account:

“If there is one thing I learned in life that I will never get tired of sha­ring with others is that you should never stop learning. Learn more, discover more.

“After completing my bache­lor’s degree in Music in 2016 at the University of the Philippines, Diliman, I decided to study again. This time, I wanted to see the bigger view of what Art History (music, pain­ting, sculpture, architecture, photography etc) is all about. I applied at my dream school, The University of British Columbia and luckily… I got accepted.

“Even though I’ve been away from the Philippines for almost 2 years, every experience I’ve had in this university led me to see the world of Art as if I was riding a magical carpet where it took me on a whole new journey (Yes, Aladdin inspired. I loved the movie.. so much!!)

“I will be forever grateful to all those who motivated me in finishing my studies. To mom, you’re the wonderwoman in my life, I love you to the moon and back..

Papi, thank you for the love and care. To my fiancé, you’re my sunshine.. Thank you for everything! I love you!

“Last but not the least, to all my amazing Filipino and Canadian friends in Vancouver, thank you for making me feel at home during my stay in your beautiful place. I will miss you, Canada! See you again real soon! Congrats to all the grads.”

Dahil nagtapos na si Gerphil, puwede na raw niyang balikan ang first love niya, which is singing. (Ruel Mendoza)