Gender balance sa workplace pinalakas ng kompanya

Bilang pagdiriwang ng International Women’s Month, nagkaroon kamakailan ang Nestlé Philippines ng serye ng online fora sa kanilang mga empleyado at external stakeholders na tumalakay sa ilang isyu, paghamon at mga hakbang sa pag-aalaga ng pagkakaiba at pagsasama-sama sa workplace.

Ang tema ngayong taon ng selebrasyon ay #ChoosetoChallenge, isang panawagan sa lahat para paigtingin at magkaroon ng challenge gender bias at inequality.

“At Nestlé Philippines which has been present in the country for 110 years, building diversity and inclusion in the workplace where everyone can thrive is a top priority. The pursuit of gender balance is key to Nestlé’s approach for accelerating diversity and nurturing inclusivity in our workforce,” giit ni Chairman and CEO Kais Marzouki.

Nagbahagi si Mr. Marzouki ng mahabang panahong pagpupursige ng kompanya para makamit ang gender balance gaya ng balance in leadership roles kung saan nakamit ng Nestle ang 50-50 gender balance sa management positions.

Pangalawa ang ‘equal pay’ kung saan ay nangako ang Nestle na mapabilis ang patas na sahod sa globally. Ibig sabihin ay ang mga babae at lalaki ay patas ang reward na tatangapin.

Kasama rin ang ‘parental support policy’ kung saan ang mga kababaihan ay pinalalakas sa bawat ginagampanang papel.

“The Nestlé Philippines Parental Support Policy was launched in February 2020 as a gender-neutral policy in response to evolving parental roles. Through this policy, fully paid leave for the primary caregiver is extended from 15 weeks to 18 weeks, while fully paid leave for the secondary caregiver is extended from 9 days to 4 weeks. The company uses the terms primary and secondary caregivers to signify support for all forms of family set-ups: biological or adoptive, including same-sex, and single parents, and legal guardians,” ayon pa sa Nestle.

“Building diversity and inclusion in the workplace is a journey requiring a sustained commitment and unwavering focus. While we take pride in our milestones, what really counts is that these are making us a better and stronger organization, as the trusted Kasambuhay of Filipinos. The investments are worthwhile, not only for the organization but for society as whole, because we all benefit from human empowerment, and in particular, empowered women,” giit pa ni Mr. Marzouki.