Gary V gustong makaharap si Jimmy Bondoc

Nagbigay ng pahayag niya ang Mr. Pure Energy na si Gary Valenciano kaugnay ng isyu sa pagitan nina Jimmy Bondoc at ABS-CBN.

Ayon kay Gary V., “Jimmy Bondoc is actually somebody I worked with in ABS-CBN for a show called Twist & Shout. Martin Nie-verra and I are hosting it.

“I don’t know why exactly Jimmy came out so boldly and to say such things. But, some things might have happen, some things might have occurred for him to become that way because that just doesn’t seem to be Jimmy I once knew.”

Sabi pa niya, “Nakakabigla and I know, it’s going to create waves whether people in the industry or people outside the industry and maybe even people who are far away like O.F.W’s who stays in touch with their families because of what ABS CBN could able to give them.”

Siguro, balang-araw raw kung mabibigyan siya ng pagkakataon na makausap si Jimmy, magtatanong siya.

“Maybe I can ask him, bro., what drove you to say these things and if he does have actual stories then I will follow the advice of Angel (Locsin) who said just make a proper complaints and take it to proper courses because it’s more than one station involved here, it’s thousand of people in the station.”

Kung masasara nga raw ang istasyon, maraming tao ang maaapektuhan, maghihirap.

Naniniwala naman daw si Gary na palaging may two sides of the coin. “There are reasons for everything and for me, a person who speaks that way can only be driven so far and maybe, umabot na sa threshold niya at lumagpas na sa threshold niya kaya nailabas niya yun.

“I have to be someone who need to see both sides of the story before to make any judgment.”

Darren, Iñigo tinalbugan ni Gary

Last Sunday naman ay ang daming pumuri kay Gary V dahil sa performance niya kasama sina Darren Espanto at Iñigo Pascual. At his age and after all his surgeries, masasabing walang nabago sa energy nito.

“Eh sino naman ang mga kasama ko ro’n ‘di ba, mga kabataan? Hindi puwede talagang magpahalata na hingal na hingal na ko,”natawang sabi niya.

“No, but you know, it’s just a simple number but sometimes the simpler the better.”

May consent na raw ng doctor niya na 100% na puwede na talaga siyang humataw muli.

“100% yes, but in my personal stand point, it’s not just my health, it’s also my age so I just have to be able to balance everything even when I was dancing with younger people I don’t look like I’m slowing down.

“It’s something I cannot do and I won’t do.”

Sa ngayon pa lang din daw, nagpi-prepare na siya para sa kanyang major concert by next year.

Tulad nga ng Circuit Makati EVOLT International Dance Festival 2019, itinatayang Philippines’ biggest and grandest dance festival.

Ang Istudyo ni Pipay Co. ang nag-produce nito na weeklong event including free dance workship na open sa public at iba pa. Sa June 3 officially magki-kick-off ang event kasama ang mga batikang dancers at choreographer sa bansa bilang judges.

At sa June 8 naman, sa Globe Circuit Events Ground Circuit of Makati ang concert that is headline by Gary V himself with other artists like Darren Espanto, Gab Valenciano at iba pa and Paolo Valenciano as the director. (Rose Garcia)