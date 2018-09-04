Garcia, kumakatok kay Pacquiao

INAMIN ni American boxer Mikey Garcia na nakikipag-usap na sila sa kampo ni eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao sa posible nilang paghaharap.

Sa panayam ng EsNews kay Garcia, sinabi nito na nagsisimula na silang makipag-usap sa mga tauhan ng Team Pacquiao at hindi pa nila alam kung ano’ng puwedeng mangyari.

Bukod kay Pacquiao, nakikipag-usap din sila sa kampo ni Errol Spence.

“We started a conversation (with Pacquiao’s team), so that’s what I mean. We started a conversation, we got in touch with some of his people and we’re going to see what we can put together. Maybe we can put something together but we’re still waiting and talking to people for the Errol Spence fight too so we got some options,” saad ni Garcia.

Sinabi din nito na wala siyang pakialam kung saan niya makaharap si Pacquiao.

“It doesn’t matter. I will fight (Pacquiao) anywhere.