Gandler, Ateneo dinagit 3rd win

DINAGIT nina Vanie Gandler at ng Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Blue Eagles ang kanilang third straight win sa UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament makaraang lugmukin ang University of the East (UE) Lady Red Warriors 25-14, 20-25, 25-11, 25-14 Martes sa SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Nagtala si Gandler ng double-double performance na 16 points at 14 digs habang kumana si Faith Nisperos ng 19 markers sa panalo ng Ateneo.

“We’re not counting the streak, we just want to be better every game and this game is not different from the other games. We have to prepare rin for UE,” hayag ni Ateneo head coach Oliver Almadro.

“We know for a fact naman na lumalaban talaga sila and kapag hindi mo binantayan ‘yung counter attack nila, they will really hit on you like what happened in our second set.”

Kapos para sa UE ang 13 points ni Janeca Lana gayundin ang 12 ni Ercae Nieva sa koponan na sasadsad sa kanilang sixth consecutive loss.

Angat ang kartada ng Blue Eagles sa 3-3 win-loss habang lugmok sa 0-6 card ang Lady Red Warriors. (Janiel Abby Toralba)