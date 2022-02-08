Ganap nina Robredo, Moreno hinarang ng Comelec

Walang kumpas ang Commission on Elections (Comelec) para payagan ang tag-isang campaign event nina Vice President Leni Robredo at Mayor Isko Moreno dahil sa magkaibang dahilan.

Ayon kay Comelec director Elaiza David, barado ang isang campaign rally ni Robredo sa Metro Manila dahil sa kakulangan ng dokumento.

“The denial of the application of VP Leni Robredo in NCR was for the conduct of a rally and the reason for the denial is because they lack Annex A, so basically ‘yun po ang application and special power of attorney,” paliwanag ni David.

Ang motorcade naman sana ni Moreno sa Central Luzon ay hinarang dahil atrasado nang nag-abiso ang kampo ng Manila mayor sa Comelec.

“Reason for denial was that it was filed out of time. Application should be filed at least 72 hours prior to the conduct of the activity. It was filed out of time and they left some of the requirements,” sey ni David.