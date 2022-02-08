Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Ganap nina Robredo, Moreno hinarang ng Comelec

News
By Abante News
0 1

Walang kumpas ang Commission on Elections (Comelec) para payagan ang tag-isang campaign event nina Vice President Leni Robredo at Mayor Isko Moreno dahil sa magkaibang dahilan.

Ayon kay Comelec director Elaiza David, barado ang isang campaign rally ni Robredo sa Metro Manila dahil sa kakulangan ng dokumento.

Related Posts

Malacanang dumistansiya sa pagka-wanted ni Quiboloy

JV Ejercito: Marami pa akong gagawin para sa bayan

Hindi matatawaran katapangan! Vic Sotto saludo kay Ping…

“The denial of the application of VP Leni Robredo in NCR was for the conduct of a rally and the reason for the denial is because they lack Annex A, so basically ‘yun po ang application and special power of attorney,” paliwanag ni David.
Ang motorcade naman sana ni Moreno sa Central Luzon ay hinarang dahil atrasado nang nag-abiso ang kampo ng Manila mayor sa Comelec.

“Reason for denial was that it was filed out of time. Application should be filed at least 72 hours prior to the conduct of the activity. It was filed out of time and they left some of the requirements,” sey ni David.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Mga netizen naloka sa todo-bigay na sayaw ni Roque

Australia bubuksan na sa bakunadong biyahero

Antigen test binagsak presyo ng DOH

1 of 3,037