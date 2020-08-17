Gamboa: Korte na hahatol kay Misuari

Ipinaubaya ng Philippine National Police (PNP) ang desisyon kung may pananagutan si Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) founder Nur Misuari dahil sa pagkakanlong nito kay Abu Sayyaf leader Anduljihad ‘Idang’ Susukan na naaresto nitong Biyernes.

“These are circumstances that will be based upon the appreciation of the court or maybe of the Department of Justice. But on the part of the Philippine National Police, we just cause the arrest, as to the possible accountability, it will be upon the courts to appreciate whether there is a thing or not,” pahayag ni PNP chief General Archie Gamboa sa virtual press briefing.

“As to the appreciation of how he was arrested, did he voluntarily surrender, we will lay down the facts to the courts involved. You know, when it comes to like that, it is upon the appreciation of the court,” dagdag pa nito.

Matatandaang naaresto ng Davao City Police Office si Susukan nitong Agosto 13, 2020 sa bahay ni Misuari sa Yñigue Subdivision, Maa, Davao City.

Maayos namang naisilbi ng pulisya ang warrant of arrest laban kay Susukan na kinabibilangan ng 23 murder charge, lima sa kasong kidnapping and serious detention, at anim na frustrated murder.

Sa ngayon ay kasalukuyang nasa kustodiya na ng PNP sa Camp Crame si Susukan kung saan isinailalim na rin ito sa swab test upang masigurong wala itong COVID-19. (Edwin Balasa)