Gamboa karapat-dapat na PNP chief — Año

TANGGAP ni Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año ang bagong itinalagang hepe ng Philippine National Police (PNP) na si Police Lieutenant Ge­neral Archie Francisco Gamboa.

Ayon kay Año, kuwa­lipikado si Gamboa bilang PNP chief at kaisa siya sa pagpapatupad ng batas, nang walang sinisino upang protektahan ang kapakanan ng publiko.

“I welcome the Pre­sident’s announcement on the designation/appointment of PLt. Gen. Archie Gamboa. He is very qualified for the job. I expect that he will work harder now that he is the permanent chief PNP and lead the organization in its intensified fight against illegal drugs, crimina­lities, communist terrorist groups and extre­mists. I also expect that he would conti­nue to cleanse the PNP ranks of scalawags. And I enjoined the whole police force to rally behind PLt. Gen. Gamboa, enforce the law without fear or favor and protect the people,” anang DILG chief.

Nitong Disyembre, inatasan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte si Año na pangasiwaan ang PNP noong wala pa siyang mapiling kasunod na hepe.

Oktubre nang italagang PNP OIC si Gamboa matapos maagang magbitiw sa puwesto si dating PNP chief Oscar Albayalde na nasangkot sa kontrobersyal na drug raid sa Pampanga noong 2013.

Sinabi naman ni PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier Gen. Bernard Banac, sa pamumuno ni Gamboa, ay patuloy na mapapaigting ang kampanya laban sa kriminalidad, droga at korupsyon.

“Under the able leader­ship of PLt. Gen. Gamboa, we assure the public that the PNP remains committed to intensify the campaign against criminality, illegal drugs and corruption, following the rule of law and with utmost respect for human rights, and vigorously pursue internal clean­sing to weed the ranks of rogue cops, all towards winning back the trust and confidence of the people,” ani Banac.

Dagdag pa nito, magpapatuloy ang internal cleansing sa kanilang hanay upang makuha ang tiwala ng publiko. (Dolly Cabreza)