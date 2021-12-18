Gadon ‘binaboy’ reporter pinakakastigo sa SC, IBP

NANAWAGAN ang Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) sa Supreme Court (SC) at Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) na “disiplinahin” si Atty. Larry Gadon dahil sa kakila-kilabot na ugaling ipinakita habang minumura ang isang reporter.

Sa inilabas na statement, tinuligsa ng FOCAP ang verbal na pag-atake ni Gadon kay Raissa Robles, Manila correspondent ng South China Morning Post.

Anang FOCAP, ang ginawa ni Gadon ay maliwanag na “unbecoming conduct” at labag hindi lamang sa batas ng Pilipinas public decency, gender respect kundi maging sa prinsipyo ng IBP.

“We call on the Supreme Court and the IBP to discipline this wayward member of the bar,” saad ng FOCAP. (Issa Santiago)