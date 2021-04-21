Gabbi pasimuno ng community pantry sa P’que

Join na rin ang mga artista sa ‘community pantry’, at isa nga sa agad na sumabak sa ganito ay si Gabbi Garcia.

Makikita nga sa Instagram niya ang iba’t ibang gulay, bigas, ice cream, at iba pa, na malayang kunin, ng mga tao sa Paranaque City.

“Posting this with nothing but pure and good intentions. This is to inspire everyone that despite of the situation, we can all help each other in our own little way.

“Thank you to our small community for making this possible! Thank you also to everyone who stopped by to drop their donations. May God Bless you more!

“To all the community pantries, salamat sa inyo! Keep going! God bless your pure hearts! Tayo tayo ang magtulungan,” sabi ni Gabbi.

Sure ako, mas marami pang artista ang gagawa na rin ng ganito, na pinasimulan ng mga simpleng tao sa Maginhawa Pantry, sa Quezon City. (Dondon Sermino)