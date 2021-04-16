GAB patuloy sa imbestigasyon

TULOY ang pagsisiyasat ng Games and Amusements Board (GAB) matapos patalsikin ng Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup ang Siquijor Mystics dahil sa kontrobersyal na laban ng mga ito kontra ARQ Builders-Lapu Lapu City.

“We commend the swift action of the VisMin management. We have been in close coordination with them and support their decision,” saad ni GAB Chairman Baham Mitra.

“As to the players’ license revocation, while we respect the league rules, we will base our decision on the report from our own people on the ground and the move of VisMin but giving all parties concerned due process.”

Ekis na mula sa liga sina Joshua Alcober, Ryan Buenafe, Vincent Tangcay, Jan Penaflor, Gene Bellaza, Michael Calomot, Frederick Rodriguez, Jopet Quiro, Isagani Gooc, Miguel Castellano, Juan Aspiras, Peter Buenafe at Michael Sereno, head coach Joel Palapal at staff Magenelio Padrigao.

“As to the league, we are watching them closely and issue reminders to them at all times,” sey pa ni Mitra.

“We assure basketball fans and the public that we are on the ground and making sure the integrity of professional sports is upheld at all times.” sambit pa nito.

Samantala, nabigyan naman ng suspensiyon ang ilang manlalaro ng Lapu-Lapu at kanilang head coach. (JAToralba)