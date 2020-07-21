Abante Online
GAB, Blackwater nagka-areglo na

By Abante News Online
TINANGGAP na ng Games and Amusements Board (GAB) ang hininging paumanhin ni Blackwater owner Dioceldo Sy.

Pormal at personal kasing humingi ng tawad ang 62-anyos na businessman sa nangyaring gusot.

Nag-ugat ang isyu matapos patawan ng P100,000 multa ng Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) ang Blackwater sa paglabag umano sa health protocols sa kasagsagan ng pandemya.

“Commissioner Edward Trinidad and I have met with Mr. Sy. We have accepted their apology, pahayag ni GAB chairman Baham Mitra sa lumabas na ulat.

“The Board needs to study further their reply to our letter if we will sanction or fine them as Commissioner Mar Masanguid is still in Davao. They promised to adhere to all the rules and safety standards as well as the directives of the IATF and GAB,” dagdag pa ni Mitra. (Aivan Episcope)

