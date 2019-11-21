ga mag vape sa publikong dapit dakpun na sa kapolisan

Gideklarar ni Philippine National Police (PNP) Officer in Charge Police Lt Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa ang tanang kampo ug estasyon sa kapolisan sa tibuok nasud isip “no-vaping zones”.

Matud ni PNP spokesperson Pol. Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, ang direktiba ni Gamboa subay kini sa pagdili ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte sa pag-vape sa mga publikong dapit.

Pahimangnu ni Gamboa, sa mga polis nga madakpang makalapas sa mandu mag-atubang og disciplinary action.

Ang mga heads of Offices ug mga unit commanders maoy accountable sa pagpatuman sa vaping-ban sa ilang mga sakop.

Subay niini gimanduan ni Gamboa ang tanang police units nga istriktong ipatuman ang vaping-ban sa tibuok nasud.

Gi ni Gamboa ang pag-arresto ng mga lalabag sa vaping ban at pag-blotter nito sa police records, kasabay ng pagkumpiska sa vaping paraphernalia at pag-account sa mga tindahan ng vape.

“In compliance with the order of the President, PNP OIC PLtGen Archie Francisco Gamboa has directed, effective today, all police units nationwide to enforce the ban on use of vapes; ensure that all violators will be arrested and properly recorded in the police blotters; confiscated items are accounted for and disposed of properly; and coordinate with local government units and agencies, vape stores and owners to enhance the enforcement of the ban. Likewise, all PNP personnel are directed to refrain from violating the directive or risk disciplinary sanctions. All heads of offices and chiefs of police units in all levels are held accountable for the strict enforcement and compliance of their personnel with the ban,” matud sa statement nga gipagawas ni Banac.