Full scholarship sa naulilang anak ng pulis at sundalo

Isinusulong ngayon sa Senado na pagkalooban ng educational assistance at benepisyo ang pamilya ng sundalo at pulis na napatay o nalumpo sa pagganap ng tungkulin.

Nakapaloob ito sa Senate Bill 1463 na itinutulak ni Senador Antonio Trillanes IV, chairman ng Senate Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation.

“Our uniformed and law enforcement personnel place their lives on the line every day.

It is, thus, only fair for the government to give preference and priority­ to their welfare and of their families, especially when something untowar­d happens in the performance of their duty.” wika ni Trillanes.

Sa ilalim ng panukala, ang nabubuhay na anak ng namayapa o permanently incapacitated na miyembro ng Armed Forces of the Philippine­s (AFP), Philippin­e National Police (PNP), Bureau­ of Fire Protection (BFP), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) at Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) ay pagkakalooban ng full scholarship mula kindergarten hanggang tertiary level.

Ang scholarship grant ay kinabibilangan ng pambayad sa tuition, miscellaneou­s fees, allowance­ sa libro, school supplies, at pati na sa pagkain at transportasyon.

Kahit na ang asawa ng namatay o nalumpong personnel ay maaaring gamitin ang scholarship grant. Kung single naman ang namatay o nalumpo, ang kuwalipikadong dependent nito ang maka­gagamit ng educational assistance at benefits.

Upang masiguro­ ang maayos na implementasyon­, lilikhai­n ang Uniformed and Law Enforcement Personnel Scholarship Board.

“Passing this measur­e is the least we can do as a token of our eterna­l gratitud­e for our uniformed­ and law enforcemen­t personnel’s unwaverin­g commitment and their life of service to the country,” ani Trillanes na isang Navy officer bago naging senador.