Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

Full scholarship alok ng Hungary sa mga Pinoy

News
By Abante News Online
0 16

Mas marami pang full scholarship ang planong ibigay ng Hungary para sa mga estudyanteng Pilipino sa paparating na mga taon.

Bahagi iyon ng pagpapalakas sa relasyon ng Pilipinas at Hungary.

Related Posts

Katahimikan gustong iwang legacy ni Duterte – NICA

P650 COVID test ‘niluluto’ na

Mga telco nag-uunahang magpaliwanag sa palpak na serbisyo

“Hungary is a stable and reliable partner in Europe to your country,” pahayag ni Ambassador of Hungary to the Philippines Dr. Titanilla Tóth sa isang virtual meeting kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte kahapon.

“Aiming to build our people-to-people contact, Hungary offers 35 full degree full scholarships to Philippine students every year, and we would like to extend this number in the upcoming years,” dagdag niya. (IS)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Duterte: Kaya nababasura mga drug case tawas ebidensya

P3M drug analyzer bigay ng US sa ‘Pinas

Pagsunog sa P7B droga sinaksihan ni Duterte

1 of 973