Full scholarship alok ng Hungary sa mga Pinoy

Mas marami pang full scholarship ang planong ibigay ng Hungary para sa mga estudyanteng Pilipino sa paparating na mga taon.

Bahagi iyon ng pagpapalakas sa relasyon ng Pilipinas at Hungary.

“Hungary is a stable and reliable partner in Europe to your country,” pahayag ni Ambassador of Hungary to the Philippines Dr. Titanilla Tóth sa isang virtual meeting kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte kahapon.

“Aiming to build our people-to-people contact, Hungary offers 35 full degree full scholarships to Philippine students every year, and we would like to extend this number in the upcoming years,” dagdag niya. (IS)