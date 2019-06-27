‘Friends’ gipapangita ni Ping sa konstitusyon

Matud ni Senador Ping Lacson nga wala napatik sa 1987 Constitution ang pulong nga “friends” aron maoy himoung basehanan sa pagtugot sa pagngisda ang mga Chinese sa teritoryo sa Pilipinas o exclusive economic zone.

Sa iyang tweet, nangayog tabang si Lacson alang sa pagpangitag “friends” sa Constitution kabahin sa marine wealth sa nasud.

“Somebody please help me find the word “friends” below:

Art XII. Sec 2 (para 2) – The State shall protect the nation’s marine wealth in its archipelagic waters, territorial sea, and exclusive economic zone, and reserve its use and enjoyment exclusively to Filipino citizens,” tweet ni Lacson.

Nasayran nga niadtong Lunes miingon si Presidente Rodrigo Duterte nga padayun nga makapangisda ang China sa exclusive economic zone sa nasud tungod kay “friends” kini sa Pilipinas. (jess campos)