Free Autosweep and Easytrip RFIDs Only at Robinsons Galleria

Worried about the long wait at the Autosweep and Easytrip RFID installation lanes in toll plazas?

Now you can avoid the queue and enjoy the convenience of getting your new RFID, replacing old ones, and reloading your account only at Robinsons Galleria! Just visit the mall together with your vehicle daily from 11am to 7pm and you can get free Autosweep and Easytrip RFIDs installed in a snap.

Robinsons Malls always has the convenience and safety of its customer in mind so it rolled out one-stop booths at Robinsons Galleria for you to get your RFID cards and stickers while dining or shopping at the mall. Simply visit the mall’s lower ground floor, fill out a registration form, pay the initial consumable load, and get your free RFID stickers installed on your cars.

Registation is open to all Class 1 individual vehicles for a minimum, non-expiring load value of P200 for Easytrip and P500 for Autosweep. Easytrip allows contactless and cashless travels SLEX Sykway, TPLEX, Star Tollway, and NAIAX while Autosweep covers travels via NLEX, SCTEX, CAVITEX, C5 Link, and CALAX.

RFID installation services will be available at Robinsons Galleria until December 21 for Easytrip and September 24 for Autosweep. For more information, visit the Easytrip and Autosweep websites or drop by the booth located on the Lower Ground Floor of the mall (in front of Abenson) from 11 AM to 7 PM daily.