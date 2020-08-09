Fred Lim modelong pulis kay Atienza

Kapuri-puring pulis si dating Manila Mayor Alfredo Lim, ayon sa kanyang kumpare na si Buhay Partylist Rep. Lito Atienza.

“Alfredo Lim was a Manileño who became a policeman… Yung pagiging police ni Fred Lim ay talagang exemplary. That’s why he was given a chance at NBI, Department of Interior,” ani Atienza sa ABS-CBN Teleradyo nitong Linggo sa pagpanaw ng 90-anyos na dating Manila Mayor.

“He tried his best but the system did not allow him to reform the police system and bring back the old police system we had. We’ve lost another political leader of the old school dahil iba na ang politiko ngayon, ibang-iba na. I hope one day, we should go back to the old system where politicians do not seek the obvious. It’s the people seeking the politician to lead them,” aniya pa.