Franklin papalitan si Orizu sa Chooks 3x3 Patriots Cup

MAKAKATUWANG ng Wilkins Balanga Pure si Travis Franklin kapalit ni Prince Orizu sa third leg ng Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 Patriots Cup ngayong Sabado, Hulyo 6 sa SM Muntinlupa Events Center.

“We need to get the wins man,” sabi ng 6-foot-7 ng tubong Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Nasa fourth place ngayon ang Balanga sa 12-team Quest-level na ito hawak ang 140 points at nasa ilalim sila ng Gold’s Gym Pasig Kings, VetHealth Delhi 3BL at Phenom Basilan Steel.

Bigong makapasok sa semifinals ang Balanga sa unang dalawang leg ng mapatumba sila ng Basilan (noong first leg, 21-19) at Delhi (noong second leg, 22-15).

“I have to play this out since my team needs me even if I’m less than sixty-percent right now,” dagdag ni Franklin na hindi pa gaano magaling dahil sa back injury.

Masaya si kapitan Karl Dehesa sa pagbabalik ni Franklin pero hirap silang makumpleto sa practice dahil sa iba pang commitment ng dalawa pa nilang ka-tropa na sina Alvin Pasaol at Chris de Chavez.

“It’s tough because we haven’t been complete in the practices since Chris and Alvin have MPBL teams. We really need to fine tune some chemistry stuff,” bulalas nito. (Fergus Josue, Jr.)