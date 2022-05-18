Foundling law tagumpay ng mga ampon

Welcome kina Senadora Grace Poe at Senadora Risa Hontiveros ang paglagda ng Foundling Recognition and Protection Act or Republic Act No. 11767 para maging isang batas dahil tagumpay aniya ito hindi lamang mga ampon kundi maging ang kanilang mga magulang.

Nagpasalamat si Poe, na isang ring ampon kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa paglagda sa panukala

“As I have said before, this is a victory for both the adopted children and the adopting parents. May it provide them with the peace of mind and closure that some of them seek until this very day. May it also remind them that regardless of where they came from, they are just as important and worthy as anybody else,” dagdag pa niya.

Ikinatuwa rin ni Hontiveros, chair ng Senate Committee on Women, Children and Family Relations, ang paglada ni Duterte sa naturang batas dahil ang mga batang inabandona ay pinakabulnerable sa lipunan. Malimit ay limitado ang karapatan at serbisyo nila mula sa gobyerno, ani pa ni Hontiveros. (Dindo Matining)