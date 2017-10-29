Foton piniga ng Cocolife

Nalubak sa first set, pero bumangon ang defending champion Foton para kaliwitin ang pangalawang sunod na panalo kahapon sa Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga Grand Prix sa Filoil Flying V Centre.

Bumira si Serbian import Sara Klisura ng 22 points mula sa 17 kills at five blocks at ipinagpag ng Tornadoes ang makukulit na Cocolife a 20-25, 25-17, 28-26, 25-18.

Tumikada rin si local star Jaja Santiago ng 21 markers kasama ang 16 spikes at two service aces para sa Foton, nag-ambag si Montenegrin Dragana Perunicic ng 14 points at nilista ng Foton ang 2-0 record sa event na suportado ng Cignal, Mikasa, Senoh, Mueller, Grand Sport, Rebisco, Island Rose, Cloudfone, UCPB Gen and Asics.

Kahit nanalo, hindi pa rin kuntento si Foton head coach Moro Branislav sa ipinakitang laro ng kanyang mga bataan.

“After the first match, all people start saying that maybe Foton is a very strong team,” hayag ni Serbian Branislav.

“It’s good that we won 3-1. But you saw that three players didn’t play the same level during our first match.”

Nirehistro nina reinforcements Tai Manu-Olevao at Taylor Fae Milton ang 16 at 15 points para sa Asset Managers na wala pang panalo sa dalawang laro.