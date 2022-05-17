Forum Robinsons to Transform into a Premier Lifestyle Center

Robinsons Malls patrons await new and exciting premier destination estate located along EDSA and Pioneer Street

It’s an understatement to say that Filipinos are fond of their malls. We look forward to grocery runs in well-stocked supermarkets. We make plans for lunch, merienda or dinner with friends at mall food courts where the range of choices ensures each one’s craving is satisfied. Want to catch the latest Hollywood blockbuster after a meal? The cinemas are just a few escalator rides away.

So when a well-loved mall announces its impending closure, you can expect not just a few people to feel wistful for an era that’s about to end. This is exactly what happened when it was announced that Forum Robinsons was closing on May 1 to give way to a “new and exciting” development. Followers of the mall’s online social media accounts recalled time spent in the mall whether it was shopping, dining or just hanging around. In recent months, it was also where thousands of Mandalenos had their vaccinations and booster shots against Covid-19.

After 18 years, the mall located at the corner of EDSA and Pioneer Street in Mandaluyong City will be torn down to give way to a new lifestyle center, still by Robinsons Land Corporation, one of the country’s largest real estate developers. RLC will transform this valuable property into a premier destination estate featuring multiple iconic and state-of-the-art green office buildings and an upscale shopping mall.

The regional mall that is set to rise in the prized location promises to elevate the shopping, dining, and leisure experiences of customers not only from the vicinity but also from other cities of Mega Manila and nearby provinces. The planned structure will consist of a multi-level commercial establishment complete with new dining and retail concepts, world class cinemas as well as expansive outdoor amenities.

During the demolition and eventual construction of the new mall in the coming months, residents and employees of the office and residential complex can still depend on the continuous operation of the transport terminal. They can also look forward to the construction of a new Food Hall which is expected to be fully operational by September.

“There will also be a food bazaar and food trucks that will provide varied dining options for customers in the meantime that the mall is under construction,” said Arlene G. Magtibay, SVP and Business Unit General Manager of Robinsons Malls.

Need to drop by the grocery for a few snacks and pantry staples? Magtibay said customers are encouraged to come and enjoy their usual shopping and dining at the nearby Robinsons Galleria in Ortigas.

With the new bridge connecting Shaw Blvd./C5 to BGC providing better accessibility, more motorists and residents from other areas are expected to come check out the mall upon its completion.

“The new development promises to be bigger, better, and much more exciting not just for the patrons of Forum Robinsons but for shoppers from nearby condominiums, office buildings and residential communities located in Pasig, Pateros, San Juan, Makati and Mandaluyong. We have tapped consultants that are among the best in the field and are collaborating with them to make sure the new mall will raise the bar in providing a delightful malling experience,” said Magtibay.

Mallgoers who used to frequent Forum Robinsons might be sad to see the mall go but they can look forward to having new experiences and making new memories at the new Robinsons mall once it opens.