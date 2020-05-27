Floyd walang common sense

NANGGIGIGIL sa galit ang mayor ng Scottsdale sa Amerika dahil sa ginawang walwalan ng grupo ni Floyd Mayweather Jr. sa isang nightclub sa Arizona kamakailan na walang mga suot na face mask at hindi inobserbahan ang social distancing.

Mga walang common sense!

“The images from Old Town Scottsdale this weekend are disturbing, and frankly show a real lack of common sense and civic responsibility,” sabi ni Mayor Jim Lane sa panayam ng TMZ Sports.

Aniya, bagaman nagbukas na ang ilang mga negosyo sa Amerika ay nananatiling delikado pa rin ang sitwasyon bunsod ng nakamamatay na coronavirus pandemic.

“Businesses and their patrons need to realize that individually we each play an absolute part in our own personal hygiene, distancing and health courtesies, and each of us also plays a significant part in our city’s health, both physically and economically,” aniya.

“This disease is spread between people — and personal actions determine whether public health guidance is effective in blunting the spread of COVID-19.”

Panawagan ng mayor, maging responsable sana ang kanilang mga mamamayan sa gitna pa rin ng pandemya.

“If we choose to respect one another as part of a community effort, we will bring the city and the country back,” dagdag nito.

“Now more than ever we need people and businesses to do the right things. Stay home if you are sick or have any symptoms of illness; wash or sanitize your hands frequently; stay six feet away from others wherever possible and cover your nose and mouth when you can’t keep your distance.” (Ferdz Delos Santos)