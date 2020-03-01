Financier ng coal project kinatok sa krisis sa klima

BILANG kinatawan ng ‘Withdraw From Coal Campaign’, umapela ang lider ng Simba­hang Katolika sa mga Philippine financial institution na tigilan na ang pagbibigay ng pondo para sa pagpapalawak ng ‘coal operations’ sa bansa at sa halip ay suportahan ang pag-unlad ng renewable energy.

Ayon kay Bishop Gerardo Alminaza, ng Diocese ng San Carlos, Negros Occidental sa ginanap na 3rd Philippine Environment Summit na isinagawa sa GraAnd Caprice Convention Center sa Cagayan de Oro, ang ‘banks financing coal’ ay hindi lamang ang climate crisis ang pinopondohan kundi pinahihirapan din nito maging ang mga coal-affected community.

“As fulfillment of their moral obligation, Philippine banks must have concrete plans to phase out coal finance in the time required by today’s climate crisis. They must have clear policies restricting their exposure to coal, channeling the funds they divest from it into clean and affordable renewable energy for all Filipinos.”

Kasabay nito, pinuri naman ng Bishop si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa naging direktiba nito sa nakaraang State of the Nation Address nitong 2019, na pagtuunan at mabilis na su­baybayan ang pag-unlad ng mga renewable energy resource at huwag dumepende sa karbon.